21 players got game time in Motherwell's 0-0 stalemate at Dunfermline

Motherwell rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 0-0 draw with Dunfermline at East End Park on Thursday night, writes Andy Ross.

'Well boss Stephen Robinson used the match to give game time to 21 players over the course of the 90 minutes and the stream of changes during the second half, disrupted the flow of a game that the visitors controlled for long spells.

Andy Rose saw his low strike tipped round the post by Lee Robinson in the opening minute and shortly after Curtis Main came close as Motherwell threatened early on.

The chances continued to come for the Steelmen with Chris Cadden firing over, another effort from Rose drifting just past the post and Liam Donnelly heading Elliot Frear's corner wide of the target.

Five minutes after the break Carl McHugh, who performed well in his role at centre-back, should have broken the deadlock when he leapt unmarked to meet Frear's delivery, but Robinson in the Pars goal was relieved to see the Irishman head wide.

Dunfermline had shown little attacking threat, however they could have found themselves ahead when Alex Rodriguez's lapse in concentration allowed the hosts to break. Joe Thomson managed a shot on goal which was deflected behind by Charles Dunne.

Main and Allan Campbell both had shots blocked before Main was presented with a chance to drive towards the Dunfermline goal after a defensive error. The striker demonstrated all the power that helped him to eight goals in the second half of last season, but on this occasion couldn't find the finish.

New signing Danny Johnson had found the net in Motherwell's previous two pre-season fixtures and he passed up an excellent opportunity to make it three on the spin when the ball fell nicely to him on the penalty spot, on this occasion he couldn't hit the target though and his shot sailed high over the bar.

Mark Gillespie in the Motherwell goal was enjoying an almost trouble free evening, but he was called into action with 15 minutes remaining as Louis Longridge picked out a trialist for what looked to be a certain goal, however the former Walsall keeper pulled off a superb stop to keep 'Well on level terms.

The final stages offered little in the way of action, meaning the game ended goalless. Motherwell fans can now look forward to beginning their Betfred League Cup campaign against Edinburgh City next Tuesday (July 17).

Motherwell manager Robinson said: "The first half we were very pleased with, we created a lot of crossing opportunities, I think we had 14 - some being better than others and that's something we'll continue to work on.

"The changes aren't condusive to the game flowing, but at this moment in time it's all about getting minutes in the legs.

"The squad is stronger, you can also see that some players are fitter than others. We've had to give some of the new boys some leeway given coming from England they've had 10 weeks off compared to three and a half week break we've had in Scotland."

Motherwell: Gillespie; Tait (Grimshaw 75), Donnelly (Maguire 45), McHugh (Bigirimana 75), Dunne (Kipré 64), Frear (Taylor-Sinclair 64); Campbell (Hartley 64), Cadden (Rodríguez 45), Rose (Turnbull 64); Bowman (Johnson 45), Main (Scott 81). Subs not used: Carson.