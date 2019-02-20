Motherwell FC women's gaffer Donald Jennow bewildered by disallowed last gasp goal at Forfar Farmington

Motherwell women’s gaffer Donald Jennow was left bewildered after Kerry Montgomery’s stunning last gasp ‘goal’ at Forfar Farmington was disallowed as the ball hit the net just after the referee had blown the final whistle, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Captain Montgomery had collected the ball around 20 yards from goal and advanced towards the right hand side of the 18-yard box before looping a stunning shot into the far corner.

But the Women of Steel’s celebrations at a strike which they thought had clinched a 3-3 SWPL1 draw on Sunday were cut short as the referee had whistled before the ball left Montgomery’s boot.

Jennow told the Times and Speaker: “I haven’t seen anything like that before.

“It was surprising when the goal was disallowed and very disheartening for the players.

“We were all disappointed, particularly Kerry who had put a huge amount of effort into the game.

“Kerry is my captain and the leader of the group, so I will be looking for her to set an example as to how we react to this.

“I spoke to the referee very briefly after the game. Her view was that the player (Montgomery) wasn’t in a dangerous position or a goalscoring position (when she received the ball), encouraging me to watch the video back.

“But, looking at where my player has got the ball, I don’t know how that can be construed as not being in a dangerous position.

“I don’t know if we can do anything by way of making an appeal against the decision.

“The game is over now and we just want to focus on the next match.”

Earlier in the match, Forfar had gone 2-0 up within the first half hour thanks to a double by Hannah Stewart.

Motherwell netted through Katie Rice on 54 minutes, her long-range drive bouncing off the post and over the line to reignite the contest.

But Forfar then went 3-1 up thanks to Donna Paterson’s header after a free-kick.

Mhairi Fyfe pulled one back when she dribbled past the defence before slotting her shot into the opposite corner of the net past the diving McNicoll in goal, but it wasn’t enough.

Motherwell women are back in action this Sunday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hutchison Vale in the SWPL Cup.

And Jennow is looking for an improved performance from their display at Forfar.

“We didn’t cover ourselves in glory,” he said. “We need to do better this weekend.”