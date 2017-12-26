Motherwell FC under-13 Claret girls win Scottish Youth Cup;get involved in kids' Festive Football at Fir Park this week

Motherwell FC under-13 girls seven-a-side Clarets team recently celebrated a memorable 3-2 Scottish Youth Cup final victory over their Glasgow Girls counterparts.

The Motherwell girls – led by coach Linda Gibson – fought back from 2-0 down to prevail 3-2 at Edinburgh’s Oriam Indoor Centre.

“This win is all credit to Linda and all the coaching staff in the women’s programme,” said Motherwell FC Community Trust’s head of football Jim Chapman.

“Winning a national cup is a fantastic achievement.

“I’m very proud of Linda and all the players.

“It was a great comeback and shows the great character the girls have.

“We are trying to grow the women’s game on behalf of the Trust.

“So we need to build on this success and make the girls programme even better.”

Jim said that Motherwell FC deserve tremendous credit for building a superb female pyramid system which accommodates training under-nines to under-11s at a performance centre, plus there are two under-13s sides and an under-15s outfit.

A ladies development team and ladies first team – which finished third in SWPL2 last season – completes the impressive structure.

“We have solid foundations and the structure will help us to grow,” Jim added.

“Eddie Wolecki Black was recently appointed as ladies manager, which should see us going from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, the Trust is running an exciting Festive Football programme for boys and girls aged five to 12, between 9am and 3pm for three days, from Wednesday to Friday, December 27 to 29 at the Fir Park Astroturf.

Featuring Soccer Centre camps, festive games, skills, fun fixtures and competitions, the event costs £6.50 for a half day, £12 for a full day and £30 for three days.

Visit motherwellfcct.co.uk or call 01698 239926 for further information or to book your place.