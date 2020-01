1. Motherwell 3-0 Rangers, Premiership Play-off final, May 31 2015

Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox, Motherwell - under Ian Baraclough - comfortably secured their top flight status 6-1 on aggregate at a raucous Fir Park, with this 3-0 win started by Marvin Johnson's deflected goal (pictured).

Alan Watson

