But how many other players who make up the top 10 highest transfer fees received by the Fir Park club can you name?

Read on to find out!

1. Phil O'Donnell: 1.75 million to Celtic, Sep 1994 Number one on the list is midfielder O'Donnell, part of Motherwell's 1991 Scottish Cup winning side. Phil tragically died after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch against Dundee United in December 2007. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. James Scott: 1.5 million to Hull City, Jan 2020 The skilful, slick 19-year-old striker made the club 1.5 million when he moved to the English Championship, despite having only played 36 times for 'Well, scoring four times. Ian McFadyen other Buy a Photo

3. James McFadden: 1.25 million to Everton, Sep 2003 The most skilful Motherwell player in the last 20 years joined Everton after thrilling fans during a three-year spell at Fir Park in which he scored 26 times in 63 games. JPI Media jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Cedric Kipre: 1 million to Wigan Athletic, Aug 2018 The French-born Ivory Coast international centre back made Motherwell a seven-figure transfer fee just one year after joining on a free transfer following his release from Leicester City. JPI Media jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

