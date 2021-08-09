Motherwell FC round-up: Free season tickets; 'Well pull out of Challenge Cup; Women about to launch season

Motherwell fans celebrate Bevis Mugabi's recent goal against Hibs at Fir Park (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

A statement on the club website read: “We want to give something back to those in our area who want to get to the football, and help them share in the community spirit and friendship that being part of our club brings.”

Local people unemployed or on a low income who would like to apply for a season ticket can do so by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6LZM8HS

The statement added: “We want everyone to feel able to be part of our club, and remove the financial barrier to entry where possible.

“Our fans have raised over £60,000 towards our Well In initiative to help us give out tickets. As a club, we’ve matched that amount to get as many tickets into people’s hands.

“After you apply, we’ll get back to you shortly with details on your ticket. We can’t wait to welcome you to Fir Park.”

* * *

Due to a shortage of players, Motherwell have withdrawn from participating in the SPFL Trust Trophy in the 2021/22 season.

This has made it impossible to fulfil the first round tie with Stranraer, so the club has pulled its B team out of the competition.

* * *

Motherwell Women’s FC begin their competitive season at home to Rangers Women in the SWPL Cup, kick-off 2pm this Sunday.