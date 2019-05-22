Motherwell FC: Mass exodus as 12 first team stars to leave club on May 31

Twelve first team stars are leaving Motherwell FC this summer, having either not been offered contracts or refused to sign extensions.

The mass exodus includes Carl McHugh, Elliott Frear, Alex Rodriguez Gorrín, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, George Newell, Christian Mbulu, Jake Hastie (who has already agreed a four-year deal with Rangers) and Curtis Main, who are all heading for the Fir Park exit door.

Also departing are loanees Tom Aldred (Bury), Gboly Ariyibi (Nottingham Forest), Ross McCormack (Aston Villa) and Conor Sammon (Hearts).

Scotland international midfielder Chris Cadden has been offered an extended contract by Motherwell but is yet to sign.

Craig Tanner has been offered a short-term deal to help ensure he regains full fitness, following a long-term knee injury that has sidelined him since March 2018.

When Craig is fit to rejoin training, he will be assessed by the coaching staff with a view to winning an extended contract.

But manager Stephen Robinson has already been busy in bringing in reinforcements, with pre contract, two year agreements in place for defender Declan Gallagher from Livingston, winger Liam Polworth from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, left back Jake Carroll from Cambridge United and Danish midfielder Casper Sloth from Silkeborg.

Robbo said: “I would like to record my thanks to every player who will leave us in the next few weeks.

“Modern football is such that there is now likely to be a significant turnover of players at most clubs each year.

“We’ve already extended the contracts of numerous players and have confirmed three new faces already by this point.

“We remain committed to keeping at least some of the lads who are currently out of contract or been with us on loan, and those discussions will continue over the summer break.

“We will also look to strengthen the squad and the starting team with more new faces ahead of pre-season training starting on June 19.”