Motherwell FC learn their Group F fixtures in Premier Sports Cup
Motherwell today (Tuesday) learned their Group F fixture dates in the Premier Sports Cup.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:44 pm
The Steelmen will begin their 2021-22 campaign in the tournament at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, July 14, kick-off 7.45pm.
’Well are then at home to Queen of the South on Saturday, July 17, KO 3pm, before travelling to Airdrieonians on Tuesday, July 20, KO 7.45pm.
The Fir Parkers finish their sectional campaign with a home game against Annan Athletic on Saturday, July 24, KO 3pm.