Motherwell fans: Your views on social media

Motherwell fans responded in their droves when asked for their opinions on last Saturday's outstanding 3-0 home win over Hibs - here are your opinions made on our social media channels. Thanks!

Mark Sneddon: The difference Hartley makes in the centre of defence is there for all to see,also the workrate of Campbell and Grimshaw is so valuable and with Donnelly’s goals from midfield priceless but jury still out on Seedorf, Long, Scott and Hylton hopefully they will come good but I’m unsure if they will.

Lynne Smith: Jake Carroll looking good at left back, Hartley always organising; it was an overall good team performance against Hibs which was great to see coyw.

Gary Maxwell: The full team gave everything again on Saturday, played well and took the game to them; Gallagher and Hartley have a great understanding already and it took bottle for Robinson to drop big Dunne but I think it was needed to freshen things up; Grimmy was awesome again and it could be hard fr Tait to get in again with him playing so well; Seedorf needs to have the confidence like that every game to take people on, drop the shoulder and test the keeper with shots from wide; Long puts a shift in but maybe we need another striker to put pressure on the boys up there; but all in all it was a great weekend and it’s just a pity the break has come just now.

Alistair Murray: Sherwin Seedorf a stand out, but my star man has to be Peter Hartley; Dunne being dropped was needed; Hartley in the back four gives us the experienced captain we were missing and we look great now; Europe if we can get in a number nine.

Scott Letham: Solid performance but let’s not get carried away; hopefully the break isn’t at the wrong time as we were building up a good head of steam; looking like a solid unit now playing with confidence.

Kenny Muir: Donnelly was the star man for me although Peter Hartley did a great job organising the team throughout.