Motherwell fans' social media views of easy 3-1 win at Hamilton Accies

Motherwell fans: Here are your social media views on last Saturday's emphatic 3-1 Lanarkshire derby success at Hamilton Accies

John Clark: Big Pete and Declan at the back looks like a good pairing; as soon as Hartley is match fit we’ll see the back four more secure.

Scott Robertson: Good to see Hartley back in as he and Gallagher are solid together; also think we can get top six, also think Hartley should start as he commanded the line.

William Bradford: We’ve got to play Hartley now as he is also a goal threat.

David Bryson: We dominated from start to finish, Accies were very poor; Long and Scott, 1st half, both had great games; good to have big Pete back in too; good leadership and always a threat up the other end; ‘Well deserved 3pts, bring on the Hibees!!

Scott Letham: Long looks a find to me; Iike his work rate and what a cracking goal; I like Hartley in the team also, makes us look a more solid unit in my opinion.

Neale Bolton: Hartley brings more of a calmness at the centre back area than Dunne, Dunne’s pace saves us a lot of the time but I feel we need Hartley and Gallagher in there, Carroll needs to start at left back; far too early to make a prediction but this Saturday’s game could go a long way to deciding what half we finish in this season.

Jamie Bett: Hardly a solid start but definitely a lot more encouraging and we can beat hibs on Saturday.

Existentialist: Hartley provided a bit more steel also Long and Scott look as though they can play together up front.

Alistair Murray: Having Pete helped steady the back line; drop Dunne in favour of Carroll – we can be better than 6th!

Chris Long: It’s brilliant to bounce back with three goals and a win in the derby.