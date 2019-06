Wednesday's first round draw of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup saw Motherwell Colts land a home tie against Spartans on the weekend of August 6 and 7.

Should Motherwell Colts come through that tie, they face a trip to Clyde in the second round.

JPI Media sports reporter Martyn Simpson provided live updates from the draw. Be sure to click on the link to see how it all unfolded.