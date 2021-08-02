Motherwell boss Graham Alexander: We deserved at least a point against Hibs

Motherwell gaffer Graham Alexander (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Alexander told Sky Sports that he felt his side would have taken at least a point but for the stop-start nature of a game littered with free-kicks and eight yellow cards dished out by referee David Munro.

The ’Well boss said: “I thought we did enough to get something from the game, without a shadow of a doubt. We certainly did enough to at least draw if not win.

"I thought my players were excellent today against a top opponent in Scotland and we more than punched above our weight.

"But for a couple of things going on I thought we should have taken something from the game.

"There were a lot of stoppages and stuff like that, free-kicks and yellows, so I think we had to try and overcome that.

"We got frustrated with that at times which added to the frustration inside the stadium because it was quite obvious what was going on.

"But I thought my players kept their focus, kept 11 on the pitch which was excellent because there’s always a danger (of getting a man sent off) if it gets that way.

"I thought we had great chances to win the game as well. I thought we had a brilliant chance at 2-2 to take the lead again and unfortunately they get the penalty a few minutes later. It’s a game changer, it’s decided the game.

"There’s some things we have to improve on the defensive side of it without a shadow of a doubt.