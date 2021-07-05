Motherwell boss Graham Alexander hoping new signing Kevin bridges scoring gap from Cole departure!

Kevin van Veen previously played for Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

The Dutch striker, 30, has signed a two-year deal with Motherwell after leaving Scunthorpe at the end of last season.

“Kevin’s a player I know very well from my time in England and I’m delighted to bring him up to Motherwell,” said Alexander of the man who will wear the number nine jersey for ’Well.

“He’s made a great impression on the other players while training with us.

“His ability on the ball and to score goals is something that we will all benefit from.

“I know how excited he is about this challenge, and we’re just as happy to have him.

“I am certain he can help achieve success.”

Van Veen started his professional career in the Netherlands with Helmond Sport, having spent time as a youth player at PSV Eindhoven, and went on to feature for lower-league sides Dijkse Boys, UDI ’19 and JVC Cuijk.

A move in 2014 to Top OSS, where he netted 16 goals in 21 Eerste Divisie matches, then saw Scunthorpe United take him to England’s League One a year later, where he was bossed by Alexander.

A short loan spell in the Eredivisie with Cambuur came in between 116 appearances for the Iron, with a move to Northampton Town following in 2017.

Netting 10 goals in 38 matches, he then returned to Scunthorpe in 2019.

Van Veen’s arrival appears to be a crucial one, with Motherwell having lost last season’s top scorer Devante Cole to English Championship club Barnsley.

Also leaving Fir Park this summer have been fellow forwards Chris Long – who has joined Blackpool – and loanees Jordan Roberts, Jake Hastie and Harry Smith, who have returned to parent clubs Hearts, Rangers and Northampton Town respectively.