Motherwell boss Donald Jennow looks for positives after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Hibs

Motherwell head coach Donald Jennow says there are many positives his side can take into their remaining league games, despite going down to a heavy 4-1 defeat against Hibs in the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup semi-final.

Abby Callaghan was on the scoresheet for the Women of Steel but Jennow’s side were comfortably beaten by the Scottish Cup holders.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s trip to Rangers who lost to Glasgow City in the other semi-final, Jennow said: “We were far better organised in the second half, we were far more assertive in terms of where we looked to win the ball and how we did that, the balance in midfield was far better.

“I thought, defensively we did better as well in different areas against good players with a lot of pace and technical ability and a lot of numbers in the sort of areas they were trying to hurt us and we did okay in the second half so we’ll look to do more of that for a longer period in the game.”

The Women of Steel made a poor start to the game and were made to pay by a ruthless Hibs side.

The boss had no complaints about the result, saying; “The better team won, we were too passive and stood off them too much in the first half and allowed them to play and they dominated the half accordingly.

“Some of the goals they scored were again the result of us, again being too passive and not aggressive enough defending the set-pieces so, disappointing first half, second half we addressed a lot of those issues.”

Fifth placed Motherwell head to fourth-placed Rangers and Jennow their consolation goal was a sign of positive things to come.

He said: “We showed a bit more quality on the ball and the goal we scored I think was a real sign of what we’re capable of, we just didn’t do it often enough”.