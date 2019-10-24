Motherwell ace Declan Gallagher: We look forward to Rangers test this Sunday

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is looking forward to the daunting challenge of facing Rangers at Ibrox Stadium this Sunday.

Gallagher and his mates – defeated 3-0 at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday – go into the Rangers match as massive underdogs, having lost 7-1 on their last visit to Govan last November.

Ex-Livingston defender Gallagher (28) said: “It was a hard shift against Aberdeen. It’s not the result we were looking for after coming back (from the international break).

“We need to look forward to next week now. We’re still sitting third in the league so it’s not all negatives.

“We still have a point on Aberdeen so we have to take the positives from that and come back.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs to football. Obviously the Aberdeen game is a down but there’s always a game next week so we can’t dwell on this game too much.

“We are playing Rangers at Ibrox which is another hard test for us but one that we’re looking forward to.”

Gallagher said it had been “a great experience” earning a call-up to the Scotland squad for the previous week’s double header against Russia and San Marino – Gallagher didn’t feature in either game – but he wanted to speak about club football for the time being.

The 6ft 5’ centre back said that mistakes had cost the third placed Steelmen against the fourth placed Dons.

He said: “I think it was individual errors that’s cost us. The first goal we’re down to 10 men (due to Peter Hartley’s injury). Barry (’Well defender Maguire) needs to fill in at centre half and he’s playing centre midfield.

“We got caught a wee bit cold there.”