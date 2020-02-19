Motherwell 4-4 St Mirren: ’Well lose 3-2 on penalties after incredible night of cup drama

After a night of sensational drama, Motherwell FC exited the William Hill Scottish Cup in the cruellest way imaginable on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-1 at half-time after a diabolical first half display in the fifth round replay against fellow Premiership side St Mirren at Fir Park, the brave Steelmen then produced a wonderful second half showing to battle back to 4-4 and force extra time.

Allan Campbell sends home the deflected effort which earned Motherwell a 4-4 draw after 90 minutes

But Motherwell – who appeared dead on their feet after the extreme exertions of that astonishing comeback – missed three spot kicks in the resultant penalty shootout to bow out in the most excruciatingly agonising of circumstances.

Gutted Fir Park gaffer Stephen Robinson said: “I’m so disappointed in the first half performance.

“If you defend like that you don’t deserve anything.

“We had to shake it up at half-time.

Well boss Stephen Robinson

“All I can say is the fans saw a team that was playing for the badge and was not going to lie down.

“The boys we brought on did ever so well – Mark O’Hara, Jermaine Hylton. They changed the game for us.

“We deservedly got back into it. Penalties is a lottery.

“The reality is ours weren’t good enough.”

The first half display which ultimately cost ’Well their quarter-final place saw them concede a goal after 14 minutes when Saints striker John Obika side footed a fine volley past Mark Gillespie after an Ilkay Durmus cross.

Despite being second best, the hosts equalised on 27 minutes when Liam Polworth shot past Vaclav Hladky after the midfielder’s initial corner had been cleared back to him by St Mirren defender Lee Hodson.

But this parity lasted only four minutes as a long Cameron MacPherson free-kick into the box was converted expertly by Obika with the home defence again looking suspect.

And it was 3-1 Saints when Peter Hartley sent the ball into his own net after Sam Foley’s follow-up shot from an initial Obika effort had been parried against Hartley by Gillespie.

After Gillespie had made an excellent stop from Jamie McGrath, Saints netted a fourth goal before half-time when Sam Foley shot home impressively after Durmus’ whipped cross had been stabbed clear.

After that disastrous first half, Robinson replaced Hartley and defensive mate Bevis Mugabi with Richard Tait and Mark O’Hara.

And the changes worked as ’Well swarmed all over Saints throughout the second 45 minutes.

And they pulled it back to 4-2 on 57 minutes when Tony Watt shot home with the aid of a slight deflection.

Gillespie then saved a 25-yard MacPherson shot before the industrious Allan Campbell had an attempt saved by Hladky at the other end.

Fir Park then went into raptures on 73 minutes when Rolando Aarons’ cross from the right fortuitously crept in at the back post to pull the score back to 4-3.

And the home fans went wild with joy again within 60 seconds as Campbell surged down the right and sent in a shot from a tight angle that deflected off St Mirren’s Calum Waters, looped over Hladky and ended up in the net.

Motherwell looked the more likely side to win it late on, with Ross MacIver’s back heel going wide and a Campbell shot being blocked by Hodson.

The subsequent penalty shootout started with Jamie McGrath slotting home for St Mirren before Liam Donnelly’s weak effort was saved by Hladky.

The hosts gained hope when Tony Andreu blasted Saints’ second effort well over, but their joy was shortlived as Watt did likewise for Motherwell.

MacPherson’s effort was then saved by Gillespie before Aarons calmly rolled his spot kick in for 1-1.

McAllister netted for 2-1 St Mirren, with Polworth then confidently restoring parity at 2-2.

Obika netted comfortably to put Saints 3-2 up, which proved to be the decisive kick as Hylton’s effort missed the target.

Gaffer Robinson told the Motherwell FC website: “With the penalties, we looked absolutely dead on our feet even walking up to take them.

“A lot of boys gave me evrything tonight.

“There’s boys I’ve been very, very loyal to who were making mistakes that we shouldn’t be making at the back.

“Overall in the first half it was poor. To go 4-1 down at home, you’re not going to win too many games if we do that.

“We have to rule out the individual errors.

“It’s a case of trying to take the positives out of that second half performance.

“If we want to stay where we are we have to turn that around.

“It doesn’t look like scoring goals is the problem. We have to be a lot more ruthless defending and we showed we can do that in the second period. We have to do that from the start.

“We’re out of the cup and we now have to concentrate on staying as high up in the league as we possibly can.”