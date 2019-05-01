Motherwell 4-3 Dundee: YOUR views on Twitter

Saturday's thrilling 4-3 home win for Motherwell over Dundee provoked a predictably upbeat reaction from 'Well fans on Twitter.

Here's the best from what followers of the Steelmen tweeted us post match!

KeithSYL: Easy, David Turnbull with a footballing masterclass, the guy is an absolute superstar.

Callum Maclean: One of the most unpredictable and exciting games I’ve been to, attacking football at its finest and reminded me of the recent Man City v Tottenham Champions League game.

Lynne Smith: Enjoyed the game today, both teams gave all good entertainment, smashing game to be at; well done to teams for serving up so good a game at this time of season – brilliant; Dundee were very unlucky but well done Motherwell FC.

Del Sommerville: Although there were mistakes it was more entertaining than your usual run of the mill games, we also showed good character and determination to stay in the game, even with 10 men I felt we deserved to go on and win, David Turnbull is a sublime talent who we should enjoy while we have him.

John Ward Jnr: A good show of never give up fight to the end and you will get your rewards.

Neale Bolton: Davie Turnbull will become the most expensive Scottish player there has been in a few years.

Gary Maxwell: We’re seeing another two youngsters come through in Scott and young Semple; for him to get that ball in for Turnbull’s thunderbolt at the end topped off an incredible match and comeback; COYW.

William Turner: David Turnbull will play for Scotland one day.Scott Robertson: Turnbull is a smashing youngster that’s going to gain more in the future; the fact we can win with 10 men shows all the players can put in good performance and battle.

Mark Sneddon: Special mention for the officials who were shocking and this is why loads of fans are constantly complaining they just aren’t good enough.