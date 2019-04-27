Motherwell 4-3 Dundee: Unbelievable drama at Fir Park

Motherwell beat Dundee on Saturday 4-3 thanks to David Turnbull's sensational injury time winner in a goal crazy encounter at Fir Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The first chance after just two minutes saw Motherwell Player of the Year Turnbull burst forward and link with Alex Gorrin and James Scott before Gorrin ballooned his goal effort well over the bar.

The Dark Blues took a shock lead on 10 minutes when Gboly Ariyibi's clumsy challenge on Cammy Kerr conceded a penalty which was slotted home confidently by Martin Woods.

But Motherwell were level within two minutes as Turnbull rampaged forward and shot home from outside the box via a deflection.

And the incredible first half then saw Dundee stun Fir Park for a second time by breaking away to go 2-1 up with a terrific strike from outside the box by Ethan Robson after a swift breakaway.

But the hosts again levelled quickly when Ariyibi's low cross from the right found James Scott whose shot squirmed past Dundee keeper Seny Dieng who looked at fault.

Motherwell midfielder Alex Gorrin was booked for a foul on Woods in midfield as the thrills and spills continued.

It was raining goals on a day when sporadic heavy rain was battering down on the beautifully manicured Fir Park pitch.

Craig Curran had a low shot saved by home keeper Mark Gillespie before Ariyibi had an effort at the other end blocked by Dundee centre back Genseric Kusunga.

Tom Aldred wasted a great chance to put Motherwell 3-2 ahead when Turnbull's right wing corner fell to him but he blasted the ball a country mile over the bar on 42 minutes.

And the Dark Blues soon missed a great chance at the other end when Scott Wright shot over from 20 yards.

Dundee almost went 3-2 up within two minutes of the restart when Robson's cross from the left found Jesse Curran whose effort was brilliantly turned onto the post by Gillespie.

But it was Motherwell who did go 3-2 up on 49 minutes when Gboly Ariyibi shot low into the bottom right corner after an Allan Campbell centre.

The Steelmen's lead lasted barely two minutes as Woods' corner was headed in comfortably by an unmarked Nathan Ralph.

Motherwell kept finding acres of space when attacking and Turnbull received a return ball from Campbell after a short corner before unleashing a shot which Dieng turned round his right post.

The Steelmen went close again when Ariyibi burst forward again and shot low but his effort was thwarted by Dieng.

Motherwell were reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes when Gorrin received a second yellow card for a lunging foul in midfield.

Dundee almost made use of their extra man advantage within two minutes as Andrew Nelson shot just wide from outside the box.

Woods' corner from the right on 62 minutes was met by Kusunga whose effort hit the post.

Turnbull sent a 30-yard howitzer just over as Motherwell threatened again on 73 minutes.

The seventh goal of the contest almost arrived on 79 minutes when Turnbull's powerful low free-kick was brilliantly turned round the post by Dieng.

There was then major controversy on 83 minutes as referee Kevin Clancy initially awarded Motherwell a penalty for handball and then changed his mind after speaking to Phil O'Donnell Stand linesman Jordan Stokoe.

Turnbull scored a sensational winner in the fifth minute of injury time when he rattled the rebound high into the net after his initial rocket shot had come back off the bar!

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Cadden, Campbell, Ariyibi (Semple 92), Grimshaw (McHugh 69), Dunne, Gorrin, Turnbull, Scott (Main 69).

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Crowd: 3662