Motherwell 4-1 Ross County: Super Steelmen earn first win in nine

Motherwell won their first game in nine league and cup matches with a vital success over Ross County at Fir Park on Wednesday night.

Allan Campbell was the hero with a double, his second and third goals against County this season, after Mark O'Hara had volleyed in a first half equaliser following County taking an early lead through Liam Fontaine. Tony Watt scored a late fourth.

That County opener came after just two minutes when a corner by ex-'Well player Iain Vigurs was volleyed home by defender Fontaine.

Fine play involving Rolando Aarons and Chris Long on the right then ended with a cross to Campbell whose fine volley was straight at away keeper Ross Laidlaw.

A long 12th minute clearance by Laidlaw was flicked on by Lee Erwin to Billy McKay whose volley was turned behind for a corner by home keeper Mark Gillespie.

County's Callum was booked for a foul on Chris Long before Motherwell levelled on 17 minutes when Liam Polworth's corner from the right was nodded across goal by Declan Gallagher for O'Hara to volley home.

Polworth's defence splitting pass then sent Hylton through but Laidlaw ran out to block. From theresultant Polworth corner, Peter Hartley's header at goal was blocked by a defender.

Hartley then missed a long ball forward which fell for McKay who shot straight at Gillespie.

It was 2-1 Motherwell on 24 minutes when Hylton's shot came back off the bar but the rebound was brilliantly scored on the half volley by Campbell.

Richard Tait's daisy cutter from distance was then deflected wide on 27 minutes.

A brilliant Long run on 50 minutes put him through on Laidlaw but from a tight angle his shot was deflected off the post and out for a corner.

A superb through ball by Polworth then found Aarons whose shot was blocked before another cross from the right found Long in the centre and his effort was only just kept out by a combination of keeper and post.

Motherwell scored the killer third on 75 minutes when Long took a Richard Tait throw-in, sprinted forward and crossed for the outstanding Campbell to thrash the ball home comfortably.

County didn't throw in the towel and sub Oli Shaw's back post header on 85 minutes forced a save from Gillespie.

'Well wrapped it up in injury time when sub Watt shot home emphatically after a Campbell pass.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Hartley, Campbell, Long (Watt 76), Hykton, Aarons (Ilic 82), Polworth, Gallagher, O'Hara.

Referee: Alan Muir

Crowd: 3191