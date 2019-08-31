Motherwell 3-0 Hibernian: Seedorf, Donnelly and Hylton goals put Steelmen fifth in table

Motherwell are up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership after romping to a comfortable 3-0 home win over Hibernian at Fir Park on Saturday.

An exciting encounter in North Lanarkshire saw both teams create plenty of chances but it was the impressive Steelmen who took theirs to triumph thanks to goals by Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly (penalty) and Jermaine Hylton.

Hibs had the first chance within a minute as Florian Kamberi was put through but his shot from 18 yards was blocked by keeper Mark Gillespie.

The Steelmen then nearly broke the deadlock at the other end seconds later when Liam Polworth played the ball inside to Chris Long for a great chance in front of goal but the effort was stopped by away custodian Ofir Marciano.

The Edinburgh side were Gillespie's fingertips away from taking a seventh minute lead when Stephen Mallan's brilliant 25-yard free-kick was touched round the post.

Motherwell produced a fine passing move on 14 minutes which saw James Scott and Polworth set up Seedorf whose shot was deflected too high. From the resultant corner by Jake Carroll, Long flashed a first time shot just wide of the left upright.

This entertaining game had its first goal on 23 minutes when Seedorf cut in from the left wing and shot brilliantly into the far corner from 20 yards.

The goal came just seconds after the officials' decision not to award an obvious handball against Hibs' Lewis Stevenson after a long ball into the visitors' box nearly caused uproar as Hibs broke quickly upfield where Kamberi's low shot was saved by Gillespie.

Brilliant interplay between Scott and Seedorf saw Seedorf then set up Scott for a left foot shot over the bar.

It was then the Hibees' turn to go close when a long ball over the top of the home defence put Kamberi in but his low shot was smartly stopped by Gillespie's right leg.

The first chance of the second half came on 49 minutes when Carroll's outswinging corner was met by the head of Declan Gallagher whose headed effort rebounded back off the woodwork. Long sent the rebound just over.

Motherwell had a stroke of luck on 56 minutes when Peter Hartley's attempted through ball was deflected off a Hibs defender to put Long clean through on Marciano who blocked.

Hibs were inches away from equalising on 65 minutes when Allan's effort from outside the box missed by the narrowest of margins.

The home fans reacted with fury on 67 minutes when substitute Jermaine Hylton seemed to be pulled over in the box by Steven Whittaker for an obvious penalty but referee McLean gave a free-kick to Hibs.

Away defender Adam Jackson volleyed a good chance straight at Gillespie after a long free-kick into the Motherwell box was headed down to him.

And the Steelmen went two up from the penalty spot on 79 minutes when Donnelly confidently stroked home his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot. The award was given when Polworth's outswinging corner from the right was met by the head of Gallagher whose effort was blocked by the hand of Jackson for a clear award.

'Well substitute Devante Cole - who looked lively after coming on - sent in a low left footed effort which forced Marciano into a smart stop before Campbell's shot from outside the box was straight at the Hibs keeper.

But it was 3-0 on 85 minutes when a brilliant 60-yard burst forward by Liam Grimshaw played in Hylton who cut inside and blasted the ball home despite Marciano getting a hand to it.

There was so nearly a fourth goal added for Motherwell heading into the final minute when Campbell and Polworth set up Cole whose powerful effort was blocked by Marciano to Hylton who shot over.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Carroll, Grimshaw, Hartley, Campbell, Long (Cole 65), Seedorf (Hylton 65), Scott (Maguire), Polworth, Donnelly, Gallagher.

Referee: Steven McLean

Crowd: 5964