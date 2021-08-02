Motherwell 2-3 Hibs: Van the man but ’Well lose

Eindhoven-born front man van Veen, 30, displayed excellent skill throughout the narrow 3-2 defeat to Hibs at Fir Park, netting a first half opener by heading in Jake Carroll’s fantastic cross from the left.

The goal epitomised some fine attacking play by the impressive Steelmen throughout the match, but they were undone by some below par defending as the Hibees took the points with fans returning to Fir Park for a league match for the first time in almost 18 months.

“Very frustrated,” van Veen told Sky Sports. “I think we had very good patches of play. "I think we scored two very good goals. I’m a bit disappointed with conceding three at home today.

"Normally when you get two goals yourself you should definitely be winning the game at home by defending well as a team.

"Unfortunately we gave three goals away but at the end of the day it’s the first game.

"I think we take the positives from it, don’t be too negative about it and move on to the bext game.

"And if we play like that we will pick the points up.”

When asked about wht he thought of his own performance, van Veen added: “I’m quite happy with it but there’s still more to come.

"I think sometimes very good hold up play, good goal, being in the six-yard box, good delivery and then getting in between the defenders, causing problems.

"I could do some things better because I would like to think I’m a perfectionist, want to always do better.

"I’m quite happy with it (the performance) but at the end of the day three points is what matters and if you stand here emoty handed you can never be happy personally.”

Of van Veen’s brilliant display, ’Well boss Graham Alexander said: “I thought he was unplayable to be honest.

"And I thought Kaiyne (Woolery) and Tony (Watt) were big threats for us as well, both had opportunities to score.