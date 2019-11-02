Motherwell 2-1 Livingston: Long and Campbell goals keep Steelmen third

Second half strikes by Chris Long and Allan Campbell helped Motherwell to a 2-1 home success over Livingston in a Scottish Premiership battle at Fir Park on Saturday.

Motherwell - playing their third game within six days - made a sluggish start and almost went a goal behind after seven minutes when Declan Gallagher blocked a Scott Tiffoney shot from eight yards.

An inventive 18th minute corner by the Steelmen saw Liam Polworth play a low ball to Liam Donnelly at the edge of the box but his shot - which was on target - was blocked by a defender.

Livingston were back on the offensive on 21 minutes and an incisive forward run by Tiffoney preceded a powerful low drive which was turned round the post a full stretch by Motherwell custodian Mark Gillespie.

Motherwell's response was almost instant with Jermaine Hylton gathering the ball 40 yards from goal, turning well and sending in a shot which was bread and butter for Livi keeper Matija Sarkic.

The hosts' best effort so far arrived on 36 minutes when a prolonged spell of slow passing was finally ended by a rasping 22-yard left footed drive from striker Long which brought out a lively save from Sarkic.

Motherwell took the lead in bizarre fashion on 48 minutes when Polworth played Long through and his powerful shot - although straight at Sarkic - somehow went through the keeper's body and into the net.

The Lions had a chance to equalise on 56 minutes when Keaghan Jacobs' inswinging free-kick was just missed in the middle by Ricki Lamie.

But the away side did level from the spot within three minutes when Steven Lawless - who had just come on as a substitute - cracked the ball home with his left foot after Devante Cole's clumsy challenge on Tiffoney.

Tiffoney then shot into the side netting before a fine move for 'Well culminated in Campbell shooting wide after Long's layoff from a Gallagher through ball.

Grimshaw's weak daisy cutter at Sarkic was followed by the Steelmen going 2-1 up on 83 minutes when Campbell shot home low following a brilliant burst through by substitute Sherwin Seedorf.

An outstanding surge down the right flank by Liam Grimshaw then preceded an audacious attempt to beat Sarkic from wide right but the ball flew just beyond the far post.

​But Livingston nearly stunned their hosts with an 88th minute leveller when Steve Lawson was played clean through on Gillespie but the keeper made a wonderful save.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Carroll, Grimshaw, Hartley, Campbell, Long, Hylton (Seedorf 75), Polworth, Donnelly, Gallagher, Cole (Scott 65).

Referee: Euan Anderson

Crowd: 4423