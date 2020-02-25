Motherwell 1-2 St Mirren: David Turnbull returns as Steelmen are defeated

David Turnbull made his first appearance of the season for Motherwell at Fir Park on Tuesday night as the Steelmen suffered a disappointing 2-1 home Scottish Premiership defeat by St Mirren.

Turnbull - who would have joined Celtic for £3.25 million last summer but for failing a medical upon discovery of a knee injury which has subsequently been operated on - played the final 20 minutes in North Lanarkshire.

Liam Donnelly scored a first half penalty for the hosts, before Jon Obika bundled in a second half equaliser and the late winner was scored by Ilkay Durmus.

The first chance fell to Motherwell when Tony Watt flicked the ball on for Jermaine Hylton but - despite some unconvincing defending initially - St Mirren cleared the danger.

Mark O'Hara and Liam Polworth then combined to set up Rolando Aarons but he shot wildly off target.

Motherwell won an 11th minute penalty when Aarons was brought down in the box by Akin Famewo. Donnelly stepped up to score from the spot.

But St Mirren almost hit back within three minute when Durmus's left footer from just outside the box flew slightly too high.

St Mirren's Calum Waters was then booked for a late lunge at Aarons on the wing.

Motherwell then almost went 2-0 up when Aarons' long free-kick into the box was met by the head of Declan Gallagher but Vaclav Hladky saved this effort and the follow-up shot by Watt.

The Paisley side had a chance when Durmus' free-kick from the left touchline was met by the head of Famewo whose effort was off target.

Watt then produced a brilliant burst up the left wing on 28 minutes which ended with a powerful shot turned wide by Hladky.

Motherwell's Polworth then had a long range shot deflected for a corner.

Allan Campbell missed a great chance for the hosts when he ballooned the ball over a corner had been cleared to him.

Fellow Steelman Hylton bustled through on 40 minutes and his powerful drive was parried by Hladky.

The away side then produced a fine attacking move which ended with Durmus's shot being clutched by 'Well custodian Mark Gillespie and it was 1-0 at half-time.

Saints levelled on 50 minutes when Lee Hodson's cross from the right found Obika who netted from close range.

Durmus then forced Gillespie into a smart save to keep it level.

The momentum totally changed in the second half with St Mirren bossing it early on, and Sam Foley booked for a foul on 69 minutes.

A loud roar greeted the arrival of Turnbull when he replaced Campbell on 71 minutes, before Liam Polworth sliced a shot wide.

St Mirren then carved open a great chance when Durmus crossed for Foley whose close range effort was blocked.

Motherwell have no game this Saturday and are next in league action at home to Ross County next Wednesday night.

Saints went 2-1 up on 86 minutes when a Tony Andreu cross from the right was smashed home by the left foot of Durmus.

Motherwell almost equalised straight away when Aarons advanced on the right and blasted a 20-yard shot just wide.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Hartley, Campbell (Turnbull 71), Watt, Hylton (Seedorf 82), Aarons, Polworth, Donnelly, Gallagher, O'Hara (MacIver 55).

Referee: David Munro

Crowd: 3636