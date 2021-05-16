Motherwell 1-2 Ross County: Motherwell finish eighth in Scottish Premiership after ending season with defeat

Motherwell gaffer Graham Alexander

Motherwell drop down a place with St Mirren taking seventh spot on goal difference after the Paisley men earned a 0-0 home draw against Dundee United.

The result preserves County’s Scottish Premiership status with the 10th placed Staggies finishing above second bottom Kilmarnock who now face a two-legged play-off against Dundee to preserve their top flight status.

Yet the Steelmen started their final game of the season well and were 1-0 up within seven minutes. Jake Hastie sent Mark O’Hara clear on the right and his cross was knocked home by Sam Foley.

Motherwell then survived a major let-off when Keith Watson volleyed against the crossbar after Blair Spittal’s cross from the left had been partially cleared.

The Staggies came close again when a corner from the left was met by the head of Watson but the ball hit team-mate Michael Gardyne in front of goal and offside was given against the striker.

In first half stoppage time, Gardyne shot wildly over from close range after a neat one-two with Vigurs.

But the visitors did equalise on 49 minutes when Vigurs curled the ball in impressively with his left foot from outside the box.

County then nearly went ahead when Stephen Kelly completely missed a cross from the right when a solid contact towards the goal would have given him a great chance of scoring past his Motherwell namesake Liam in the home goal.

But it was 2-1 the Staggies after 65 minutes when Gardyne slotted the ball low past Kelly after White’s through pass.

A speculative left footed half volley from distance by ’Well substitute Steven Lawless flew wide as the hosts tried to mount a fightback.

But County held firm and celebrated wildly at the final whistle with the knowledge that they will be a Premiership team again next season.

Motherwell: Kelly, Lamie, McGinley, O’Hara, Crawford (Watt 65), Long, Hastie (Lawless 59), O’Donnell, Foley, Magloire, Cole.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Tremarco (Lakin 41), Gardyne (Charles-Cook 87), Vigurs, Watson, Kelly, Spittal, Tillson, Naismith, Donaldson, White.