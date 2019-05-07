Motherwell 1-1 St Mirren: Your comments on social media

Here are your comments to the Motherwell Times posted online after Saturday's 1-1 draw between Motherwell and St Mirren, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Lynne Smith: Nice to see young boys on pitch today; always going to be a tough game against a hard fighting Saints team looking to secure their league place next season, well done the ’Well.

Mark Sneddon: Great chance blown to go above St Johnstone and close in on Hearts in sixth; last minute goal for three points last week and this week we lose two points, it’s a funny old game; big game next week away to St Johnstone to fight for seventh.

Dez Banks: Draw a fair enough result over the piece, however bad decision making by Frear cost us; should have squared to Cadden instead of the terrible powderpuff effort straight at the keeper; even contest but two points dropped unnecessarily.

John Ward Jnr: Wrong time to use so many young players; ok if winning by a couple of goals; need a main striker on the pitch, asking too much of young Scott.

Ricky Mullen: I would imagine that we’ll be much tighter in defence next season; there are too many avoidable goals being lost at the moment.

Allan Dickie Burton: Motherwell got the goal needed then mainly just passed the ball about; Elliott Frear should have passed instead of shooting but it was a cracking Saints goal, there was nothing Mark Gillespie could do about it.

Craig Dalzell: Thought we controlled most of the game yesterday and when we went ahead through yet another Turnbull beauty, I didn’t think there was any way back for Saints; one bad call from Frear not to go to the corner cost us dear, sadly; still really enjoying the football we’re playing.

Helen Smith: No way, absolute DavidTurnbull not getting Young Player of the Year; might seem biased but everyone I have spoken to has said should be his, pundits and players also; even my son who is a Rangers fan said it should have been David’s.