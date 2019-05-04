Motherwell 1-1 St Mirren: Late Saints equaliser sickens Steelmen

A last gasp equaliser by Kyle Magennis at Fir Park on Saturday earned St Mirren a precious point in their battle against the drop, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Motherwell had led through David Turnbull's brilliant second half volley but were sickened four minutes into stoppage time when Magennis converted at the back post after a long throw into the box.

The Steelmen had gone close to scoring after just two minutes of Saturday's match on the bowling green-like surface when fine build-up involving Turnbull and Campbell saw the latter's shot saved by keeper Vaclav Hldaky before Gboly Ariyibi's follow-up shot was cleared off the line by a defender.

St Mirren replied in the sixth minute when an inswinging free-kick from Kyle McAllister tested home keeper Mark Gillespie, who appeared to fumble before gathering the ball cleanly.

The Fir Parkers went close again in the 11th minute when Ariyibi set up James Scott whose low show only just missed the left hand upright.

A piledriver by 'Well's Liam Grimshaw on 24 minutes flew just the wrong side of the left post from the hosts' point of view.

St Mirren's Danny Mullen then sent in a scuffed shot from the edge of the box on 57 minutes which was easily fielded by Gillespie.

A short backpass by away defender Mihai Popescu on the hour was pounced on by Motherwell striker Scott. But his attempts to go round keeper Hladky were thwarted.

Young Player of the Year nominee Turnbull first got a chance to show his shooting prowess on 62 minutes but his effort went over the bar.

Motherwell had a chance to break the deadlock on 67 minutes but Scott headed well over after Turnbull's free-kick from the left.

But the Steelmen finally broke the deadlock on 73 minutes when Cadden's cross from the right was partially cleared to Turnbull who volleyed in brilliantly with his left foot.

McAllister's inventive free-kick for the visitors on 80 minutes saw him shoot left footed from well outside the box but Gillespie got down low to his left to save.

Saints substitute Cooke then shot weakly at Gillespie late on.

A quick breakaway to the other end saw Cadden pass to 'Well sub Frear whose powder puff effort was straight at Hladky and Motherwell were to pay dearly for this poor finish.

A long throw into the Motherwell box wasn't dealt with and Magennis struck to send the fantastic away support of 1681 into delirium.

Eighth placed Motherwell remain two points behind seventh placed St Johnstone and the two teams meet at McDiarmid Park next week in a vital clash.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, McHugh, Aldred, Cadden, Campbell, Ariyibi (Livingstone 84), Grimshaw (Frear 62), Dunne, Turnbull (Semple 81), Scott.

Referee: Alan Muir

Crowd: 5274