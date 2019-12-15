Motherwell 0-2 Rangers: Morelos red carded as Steelmen defeated by Gers at Fir Park

Alfredo Morelos was red carded for his wild celebrations in front of home fans after scoring Rangers' second goal in their win over Motherwell in the early kick-off at Fir Park on Sunday.

Motherwell were second best for much of the match yet made a fine start in the Lanarkshire sunshine and the first chance arrived on 11 minutes when Devante Cole's flick on sent Chris Long clear. He rounded keeper Allan McGregor and crossed but the ball was cleared.

Rangers had an opportunity to score on 17 minutes when Borna Barasic's corner from the right found the head of Joe Aribo but his effort was blocked by Jake Carroll.

And the Gers had another chance within a minute when Aribo's cross from the right was unconvincingly punched out by Gillespie to Glenn Kamara who shot over with his left foot.

Alfredo Morelos came close twice within a minute when he firstly had a left foot shot saved by Gillespie after a Kent pass, before his low effort was turned round the post by Gillespie.

But the Ibrox side did score from the resultant corner when a Barisic delivery was headed home by an unchallenged Nikola Katic.

Rangers were rampant now and came close again when Tavernier found plenty of space before crossing to the back post where Morelos shot into the side netting.

That man Morelos had yet another attempt turned wide by Gillespie on 37 minutes.

The one way traffic towards the Motherwell goal continued early in the second half as Morelos latched onto Barisic's long ball into the box but Gillespie rushed out well to block.

Motherwell then created a clear cut opening when a long throw to the back post found Long whose point blank header was blocked by McGregor.

Rangers then went 2-0 up when Morelos swiftly shot home after an Aribo cross from the left but the controversial Colombian forward then was red carded by referee Don Robertson for celebrating vociferously in front of the Well Bois in the East Stand.

Motherwell then quickly wasted a great chance to score when Cole shot wildly over with his left foot after a long throw into the box.

Rangers nearly wrapped it up in stoppage time when Barisic's fantastic left footed free-kick came back off the inside of the post.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Carroll, Grimshaw, Campbell, Long, Hylton (Scott 57), Polworth (Seedorf 64), Donnelly, Mugabi (O'Hara 78), Gallagher, Cole.

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd: 8359