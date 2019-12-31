Maryhill 7-4 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill lose in their first game for a month

There was an afternoon to forget for Bellshill Athletic as they lost 7-4 at Maryhill in their first game for a month on Saturday, writes Eddie Lynas.

Athletic, minus four regulars, found themselves 3-0 down after just 11 minutes of this McBookie.com League One clash through defensive blunders.

But Bellshill pulled one back in 16minutes when a great ball from Houston found Stewart, who beat two defenders and fired home.

Then great work from Houston and Gilchrist found Stewart and he made no mistake in shooting home for 3-2.

Two minutes later a cross from the left wing wasn’t dealt with and the Maryhill number nine shot home for 4-2.

On 30 minutes, livewire Stewart was brought down for a penalty and he calmly put the ball away for his hat-trick.

Seven minutes later a Gilchrist effort was blocked but the ball fell to Savarese who shot home to make it 4-4.

But a minute later Maryhill went 5-4 ahead when their number 10 shot in from 20yards giving the visiting trialist goalkeeper no chance.

The second half saw Brown being replaced by McIntyre as the visitors tried to get back.

But they were dealt a sucker punch when Maryhill’s number nine found plenty of space to score from 20 yards.

On 75 minutes a cross from the right wasn’t dealt with and the home centre forward was in the right place and it canoned in off his chest to make it 7-4 in this incredible game.

This Saturday, ’Hill host Shettleston in the league.

And local rivals Thorniewood United return to League Two action at Maybole, with both games kicking off at 1.45pm.