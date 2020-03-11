Mark O’Hara: On loan midfield ace wants permanent deal to stay with Motherwell

On loan Motherwell midfield star Mark O’Hara is keen to stay at Fir Park on a permanent basis.

O’Hara (24) is currently on a season long loan from Peterborough United, where his contract still has a year to run.

The ex-Dundee ace told the Times and Speaker: “The manager (Stephen Robinson) says they’re going to try and do something so I’m hoping that can be sorted.

“I would love to sign here permanently in the summer.

“I like the style at Motherwell, trying to get the ball and play with three midfielders.

“I’ve had to bide my time but when I’ve been playing I’ve really enjoyed it and working with the staff here I can really push my game on.”

O’Hara again impressed in Saturday’s 1-1 league draw at Hearts which puts third placed ’Well one point ahead of Aberdeen – who they host this Friday, KO 7.45pm – after 30 games in the battle for a Euro spot.

“It was a hard fought point,” O’Hara said. “Hopefully it will be a big point come the end of the season.

“It was a battle and a grind rather than trying to play free flowing football.

“It keeps us a point ahead of Aberdeen and it’s in our hands to get that European spot.

“We look forward to the game on Friday.

“I definitely think we can get third place.

“That is the belief of everyone in the changing room with the quality in the squad.

“Hopefully we can do our stuff and get that third place.”

O’Hara has relished getting a run in the team in recent weeks, having struggled to get a look in initially after joining on loan last September.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “At times it was hard and I’ve just had to work hard and train hard and show that when called upon I’ll be ready.”