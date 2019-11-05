Mark Gillespie: Motherwell goalkeeper loving being part of squad in European contention

Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is relishing being part of a squad sitting third in the Premiership and pushing for a European spot.

Ex-Wallsall stopper Gillespie (27) is currently weighing up his options on signing a contract extension at Fir Park, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

“I would love to stay here,” Gillespie told the Times and Speaker.

“If everything was right, it’s great for me.

“I’m enjoying living here, playing in this league.

“And we’re third in the league. There’s not much more you can ask for.

“I’ve got eight months left on my contract so it’s just a case of making sure I keep my place in the side and seeing where it goes.

“It’s something that we’re taking our time with.

“Obviously, that’s why I’ve got representatives to deal with that.

“At the moment, because we’re winning games, I know every single day I’ve got to fight for my place because we’ve got some fantastic goalkeepers at the club.

“So I think the most important thing for me is to make sure I’m playing, make sure I’m doing well and hopefully that (the contract) will take care of itself.

“If we qualified for Europe this season, it would be absolutely fantastic.

“When I signed for the club it was obviously two cup finals and we were looking to push on.

“It’s early days. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

“That’s for the fans to dream about next season.

“If we keep winning games, then why not?”

Gillespie - whose defensive team-mate Declan Gallagher was today (Tuesday) named in the latest Scotland squad for this month's Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan - made a match -winning late stop from Steve Lawson in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Livingston.

He said: “I’m happy. It was just about making myself as big as I could and, fortunately, I put him under pressure and managed to get a block in.

“There was one in the first half as well that I was pleased with, tipped round the post.”

