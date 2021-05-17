Liam Kelly: Just one bad game out of 21 for goalkeeper has represented phenomenal loan signing by Motherwell from QPR

The ex-Livingston star, 25, has – other than parts of a 4-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on March 20 – looked assured throughout the last four months, with an enthusiatic presence, reliability, athleticism and solid distribution being a major factor in steering the Steelmen from relegation danger to an eighth place Scottish Premiership finish.

Manager Graham Alexander would love to extend Kelly’s deal into next season and the keeper himself would like to see that happen.

Speaking after Sunday’s season ending 2-1 home defeat by Ross County, Kelly said: “I’ve had conversations with Graham Alexander and the manager at QPR (Mark Warbuton).

"The situation is pretty clear with me at Motherwell, we just need a couple of things tied up from QPR’s side.

“I’m so happy that I came to Motherwell and I’m so thankful for the opportunity. I don’t know what’s happening next year but if Motherwell’s an option then it’s something I’d be delighted about.

“I’ve loved my time here. I’ve felt the warmth from all the fans and obviously I’ve seen positive things on social media about me.

“I must say a massive thanks to the coaching staff and manager, especially my goalscoring coach Hinchy (Craig Hinchcliffe).

“I felt comfortable straight away and that really helped me.

“I’ve had one bad game since I arrived but if you offered me that before then I’d have been delighted.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience. I’ve made a lot of friends including boys that I didn’t know before I joined. They’ll stay my friends and football is obviously important but there’s more important things in football.

“I’ll remain friends with so many people at this club from players to office staff, medical staff and the media team.”

It promises to be a summer of change at Fir Park with key men like Allan Campbell and Declan Gallagher leaving for pastures new.

Kelly has no doubts that midfielder Campbell – who is ending a 13-year association with ’Well – will excel wherever he ends up.

“I really think he can (be a major success in England),” Kelly said. “He took me by surprise just how good that he actually is when I came here.

“I thought he was all about his energy and a workhorse but he’s got so much quality. You don’t actually realise it until you work with him everyday - he’s such a good player.