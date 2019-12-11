Liam Grimshaw: Motherwell FC ace eyeing European spot for super Steelmen

Liam Grimshaw reckons Motherwell can qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round through their final league position this season.

Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over Hearts – their third win in a week – put ’Well up to third place after 17 games and on course to play in Europe for the first time since the 2014-2015 season when they lost 5-4 on aggregate to Icelandic outfit Stjarnan.

“There’s a long way to go but I don’t see why we can’t get into Europe this year,” ex-Manchester United youth player Grimshaw (24) told the Times and Speaker.

“I think the main thing is to take it game by game and keep improving each week.

“There’s improvement in our game. Even from the Hearts game, we can improve.

“As long as everyone’s willing to learn and keep working hard then I don’t see why we can’t keep up that top end of the table.”

Motherwell have looked a great attacking threat all season, with more incisive play on Saturday despite certain squad members suffering with flu, colds and sickness in the build-up to the match.

Motherwell prevailed thanks to ex-England youth international forward Chris Long, who scored the only goal against the Jambos.

Grimshaw added: “Longy’s a great lad and a great player. He’s doing really well.

“To be fair all the lads are. We wouldn’t be third in the league if any of the lads weren’t putting it in.

“Whoever comes in the team that’s the beauty of it. Everyone’s striving to get three points.

“Quite a few of the lads have been struggling with sickness.

“Luckily we’ve managed to come through that unscathed, obviously getting a win. We’ve done well to get round that.

“I think we did control most of the game but there were periods where Hearts did have some of it.

“There’s different ways to win. Our last two games we’ve won 4-0, 3-0 then 1-0 today.

“Whatever it is it doesn’t matter if you get three points.”