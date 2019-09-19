Liam Donnelly: Motherwell should have scored seven goals at Hearts

Motherwell ace Liam Donnelly reckons the Steelmen should have scored SEVEN goals against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international (23) thinks the Jambos got off lightly as the Steelmen spurned several good scoring chances yet still won 3-2 to go third in the Scottish Premiership table.

“We fully expected ourselves to win the game,” Donnelly told the Times and Speaker.

“We came here with a game plan and we’re all delighted we won.

“We could have been three up at half-time which would have made it easier.

“We’re not taking our chances yet we’re still scoring three goals.

“That’s how high our expectations are at the minute.

“We probably should have scored seven.”

A remarkable campaign for Donnelly has seen him net eight goals from midfield and earn a recall to the Northern Ireland squad which saw him earn his second cap in the recent 1-0 win over Luxembourg.

“I was delighted to get the second cap,” Donnelly said.

“The first at home in front of the crowd at Belfast.

“It was a great experience being back in the squad again and hopefully I can keep playing well for Motherwell and stay in that squad.”

Motherwell are back in league action at home to Ross County this Saturday.

Donnelly said: “We will be full of confidence but only if we’re on our game, playing properly at an intensity.

“You saw the previous time we played Hearts (a 2-1 home defeat in the Betfred Cup) we weren’t on it.

“We can be vulnerable but we’ve been doing well since then so I think that was a bit of a rocket that we needed.”