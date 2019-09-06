Liam Donnelly and five other Motherwell FC stars in international action

No fewer than six Motherwell FC players were involved in international fixtures on Thursday, the most notable being Liam Donnelly’s first senior Northern Ireland appearance since June 2014.

Donnelly – who has scored an incredible eight goals for Motherwell already this season – came on as a 67th minute substitute as the Green Army won 1-0 in a home friendly against Luxembourg.

Donnelly’s Motherwell team-mate, goalkeeper Trevor Carson, was an unused substitute in the match.

Elsewhere, ’Well midfielder Allan Campbell won his 16th Scotland under-21 cap as our kids beat San Marino 2-0 in Paisley in a UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifier.

Campbell set up the second goal for Glenn Middleton as the Scots began their campaign with a win.

Another two young Steelmen – debutant striker James Scott and central defender Barry Maguire – also came on against San Marino as late substitutes.

Finally, ’Well attacking midfielder Jamie Semple was a 60th minute sub in Scotland under-19s 1-1 draw in Spain with their Japan counterparts.

Semple set up Kyle Joseph’s equalising goal.