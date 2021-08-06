North Lanarkshire Council has joined forces with Motherwell Football Club to once again feature the Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire organisation logo on team players’ sleeves in the new season.

Helpline information will also be displayed around the stadium.

Commenting on the initiative, Paul Kelly, depute leader of North Lanarkshire Council said. “Almost one person every week dies by suicide in North Lanarkshire and the campaign aims to help raise awareness of this issue.

“We are delighted Motherwell FC are continuing to support our campaign to prevent the tragedy of suicide in our communities The club have been outstanding ambassadors for suicide prevention.

“This is a great example of partnership working w ith the goal of helping those most in need in our communities. The Covid-19 health pandemic has been really difficult for so many people and it is vital that those who are suffering know that there is another way. There is help available.”

The forward-looking club has previously used the powerful slogan in a touching video which states to those on the brink: “Give them a chance to listen, not to miss you.”