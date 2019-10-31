Legendary Motherwell manager Tommy McLean inducted into SFA Hall of Fame

Legendary former Motherwell FC manager Tommy McLean (72) has been inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame.

McLean, who famously led the Steelmen to victory in the 1991 Scottish Cup – which remains the club’s last major honour – couldn’t attend the induction event at Hampden Park on Sunday night so his award was collected on his behalf by ex-Motherwell backroom staff members Tom Forsyth and Cammy Murray.

Tom, also a former playing team-mate of McLean’s at Rangers, told the audience: “Tommy had an incredible football brain.

“I hated playing against him when I was Motherwell as he’d stick the ball through my legs.”

Cammy said he rated McLean as “a very intelligent player” while ex-Rangers star Gordon Smith added: “Tommy should have got more caps and all came at Killie.”

McLean – whose brothers Jim and Willie were also major figures in Scottish football – was born in Ashgill in 1947.

The tricky winger started his senior career at Kilmarnock, where at one time he was joined by Jim as a fellow player and Willie as coach.

He was part of the Kilmarnock team which won the club’s only league title, in 1964-65, eventually scoring 48 goals in 216 appearances.

McLean joined Rangers for £65,000 in 1971 and was involved in the club’s famous 1972 Cup Winners Cup triumph as well as winning three leagues, four Scottish Cups and three league cups.

Capped six times by Scotland, McLean managed Motherwell from 1984 to 1994, leading them to a famous 4-3 Scottish Cup final win over a Dundee United side managed by brother Jim to qualify ’Well for Europe for the first time.

The five other players inducted were Rangers legend Colin Stein, Aberdeen striker Joe Harper, late Celtic star Patsy Gallagher, Dundee United’s Paul Sturrock and Hearts legend John Robertson.