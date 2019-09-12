Larkhall Thistle 0-2 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill go second in League One

Bellshill Athletic’s promotion push was strengthened by a 2-0 success at Larkhall Thistle in Saturday’s McBookie.com League Two encounter, writes Brian Closs.

Bellshill are second in the table with 15 points from seven matches after a victory which saw them go ahead in fortunate fashion after only four minutes.

Savarese’s great cross from the right found Stewart who saw his shot deflect off the unlucky defender into the net.

Larkhall hit back by somehow missing an open goal then bringing out a great save from McDougall a minute later.

Larkhall were next to try their luck in 12 minutes but again found McDougall in excellent form to keep them out.

Stewart connected with a Gilchrist cross in the 28th minute but could only watch as his header beat the keeper only to come back out off the post.

McDougall was again called into action twice in the space of three minutes as the home team pressed for an equaliser before half-time.

Bellshill were well on their way to a successful Saturday, as they looked to bounce back from the previous weekend’s disappointing result at home to Maryhill.

The visitors’ Febers became the first player booked on 55 minutes before a long range Brown effort went over the Larkhall bar.

Good Bellshill play led to a corner in the 63rd minute.

Gilchrist’s cross found Savarese in the box and he headed it goalwards only to see it deflect past the keeper into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

Bellshill continued to press looking for another goal with a succession of corners.

The visitors made a double change in 78 minutes when Cookman and Febers were replaced by Nichol and Houston.

Larkhall tried in vain to get a goal to give them a lifeline but found the visiting defence in no mood to concede.

McGuire almost made it three with a brilliant long range effort which brought out an equally brilliant save from the home keeper.

Larkhall had a couple of quick corners before Arrol replaced Brown for Bellshill in 88 minutes.

Savarese had a superb chance to make it three when he broke through to face the keeper one on one but found the custodian was a match for his shot.

Bellshill will look to continue their good form this Saturday when they travel to face third top Lesmahagow.