Kieran Tierney: Netherton's £25 million ex-Celtic star finally makes his Arsenal debut

Scotland's most expensive footballer Kieran Tierney finally made his Arsenal debut in Tuesday night's 5-0 home Carabao Cup thumping of Nottingham Forest.

Tierney (22) – once a pupil at St Brendan’s Primary School in Muirhouse – played 77 minutes of the match after spending his first few weeks with Arsenal recovering from a double hernia operation following his £25 million summer move from Celtic.

Tierney later posted on social media: "Thank you so much for all your support...very grateful. Great feeling making my debut!"