Kieran Tierney: Netherton's £25 million ex-Celtic star finally makes his Arsenal debut

Kieran Tierney is pictured on Scotland international duty
Kieran Tierney is pictured on Scotland international duty

Scotland's most expensive footballer Kieran Tierney finally made his Arsenal debut in Tuesday night's 5-0 home Carabao Cup thumping of Nottingham Forest.

Tierney (22) – once a pupil at St Brendan’s Primary School in Muirhouse – played 77 minutes of the match after spending his first few weeks with Arsenal recovering from a double hernia operation following his £25 million summer move from Celtic.

Tierney later posted on social media: "Thank you so much for all your support...very grateful. Great feeling making my debut!"