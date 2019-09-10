Kieran Tierney: Netherton's £25 million ex-Celtic ace ready for Arsenal

Scotland’s most expensive footballer Kieran Tierney – once a pupil at St Brendan’s Primary School in Muirhouse – is finally expected to make his Arsenal debut this month.

Tierney (22), who joined the Gunners from Celtic in a stunning £25 million move this summer, is tipped to soon return to training with a view to being available for Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, September 30.

His last season with Celtic was disrupted by injury problems and he has spent his first few weeks with Arsenal recovering from a double hernia operation.

As the Scotland left back nears full fitness, a statement on the Arsenal club website this week read: “Tierney continues to receive treatment and further assessments.

“He is progressing well and aiming to participate in full training in September.”

Tierney’s record breaking transfer to London was a source of great pride to everyone at St Brendan’s Primary and at Our Lady’s High School in Motherwell, where he was also a pupil.

Born in the Isle of Man, Tierney was brought up in Netherton. He wasn’t the only future star in the area at the time though – ex-Motherwell player Chris Cadden lived round the corner and was the year above him at Our Lady’s.

Tierney has always tried to remain grounded and close to his roots, notably in his support for his local amateur side Bullfrog AFC.

Tierney left Our Lady’s to move to St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch to attend the Celtic youth academy there.

He made over 100 appearances for the Hoops from 2015 to 2019, winning four leagues, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.