Jermaine Hylton: Watch new Motherwell FC winger in action for Solihull Moors

New Motherwell FC wing ace Jermain Hylton shone for Sullihull Moors last season, scoring 15 goals in a fine National League campaign.

The 26-year-old attacker, who has penned a two-year deal at Fir Park, is a former youth player at Birmingham City.

“It’s exciting for me to take the next step in my career with Motherwell,” Hylton said on joining the club.

“I’ve learned a lot already about what it’s like to play in Scotland and the different challenges it will present.

“I hope I can bring something different to the team in the new season and help the club make an impact in the league and cups.”

As our video of Hylton in action last season shows, he should be good for bringing some pace and trickery to the Motherwell line-up.