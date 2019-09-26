Jermaine Hylton: Motherwell winger already fully aware of highs and lows of Scottish football

Motherwell winger Jermaine Hylton is already fully aware of the highs and lows of Scottish football, despite only having arrived at Fir Park this summer.

Hylton (26) newly arrived from Solihull Moors, made a substitute appearance in Saturday’s disappointing home loss against Ross County, just seven days after scoring Motherwell’s winner in a 3-2 success over Hearts at Tynecastle.

“I’m definitely enjoying Scottish football,” Hylton (pictured inset) told the Times and Speaker.

“It’s probably the smaller things that are a lot more important up here tactically.

“I was buzzing scoring the winner at Tynecastle but that’s gone now and we’re coming off the back of a loss.

“So at the minute I’m just trying to brush off that little sting and go again.

“Losing to County is frustrating obviously.

“We’ve gone one up. So we really should hold onto the lead but we didn’t and we lost the game.

“The ref has made his decisions and there’s nothing we can do about it now, it’s unfortunate.

“Football’s a strange thing.

“You constantly get unexpected results and the County game was just a frustrating result for me.

“I’d say if you wanted me to coin a term, I’d say ‘frustrating’.”

Despite the defeat to County, Hylton was remaining relatively upbeat after a display which saw Motherwell dominate County for long spells.

And there were impressive performances from players in claret and amber shirts, with goalscorer Allan Campbell, Devante Cole and James Scott all catching the eye.

“There were definitely a lot of positives to take from the game,” added Birmingham-born Hylton.

“For sure there is a lot of quality in the squad.

“It showed that there are young boys coming through, performing and getting their chance.”

The County defeat ended a run of three straight wins for fourth placed Motherwell, who have the chance to get their Scottish Premiership campaign back on track at bottom club St Johnstone this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Hylton added: “We’ll work on the negatives against Ross County in training and hopefully put it right on Saturday.

“Nobody ever wants to lose but we’ll bounce back next game.

“Every game you want the three points.

“Three points are always important.

“Hopefully we can go and get that next week.”

The Perth side – managed by Tommy Wright – are bottom of the pile with three points from six matches, seven points adrift of the Steelmen early in the season.