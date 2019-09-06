Jeff Stelling: Sky Sports legend at Motherwell's Fir Park after 26-mile charity walk

Legendary Sky Sports football presenter Jeff Stelling was at Motherwell’s Fir Park on Thursday afternoon as he completed day one of his latest walking challenge.

Stelling (64), who had begun ‘Jeff’s March For Men’ from Hampden Park earlier that day, also visited the Rangers, Celtic and Hamilton Accies grounds as part of a 26-mile stretch en route to North Lanarkshire as he bid to raise more money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The anchorman, who was greeted at Fir Park by Motherwell skipper Peter Hartley – also born in Hartlepool – has already raised almost £800,000 for the leading men’s health charity in 2016 and 2017 by completing 25 walking marathons.

His 2019 attempt also saw him walk in Belfast and Cardiff before finishing in London on Sunday, with the aim of breaking through the £1 million barrier in charity funds raised.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one man dying every 45 minutes from this disease,” said Stelling, who regularly wears the Prostate Cancer UK Man of Men pin badge on Soccer Saturday alongside former Scotland stars Charlie Nicholas and Alan McInally.

“That’s unacceptable, and that’s why I’m walking again.

“It’s an indiscriminate disease, affecting men and their loved ones across the UK. I’ve walked alongside many of them and am proud to call some friends.

“Their reaction and positive outlook despite being dealt the toughest of hands is simply unbelievable. I’m marching for them – and everyone affected – in a bid to fund the research to change the game.

“I’m so proud to have played a part in the fight against prostate cancer, and I’m eternally grateful to the walkers, volunteers, staff and celebrities involved.”

You can pledge to Jeff’s March For Men online by visiting: https://prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/march-for-men/jeff-stellings-march-for-men?utm_source=glasgow&utm_edium=press+release&utm_campaign=jeff%27s+march+for+men+2019&utm_content=link