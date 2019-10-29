James Tavernier: Rangers skipper's fall against Motherwell "was never a penalty" says Liam Polworth

Motherwell ace Liam Polworth reckons the Steelmen were on the end of some harsh refereeing decisions in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Ibrox.

Midfielder Polworth (25) thinks referee Andrew Dallas boobed by awarding Rangers a penalty after James Tavernier appeared to dive into Polworth – Tavernier missed the resultant spot kick – and then the official failed to award a foul for Jermain Defoe’s aerial challenge on Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly in the build-up to Rangers’ first goal.

Tavernier and Polworth square up after controversial penalty award (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“Some of the referee’s decisions really weren’t right,” Polworth told the Times and Speaker. “Donnelly’s clearly tripped in the build-up to the first goal.

“They got a penalty out of nothing. It’s never a penalty. I think it’s clear that obviously they’ve shouted for a few handballs before it.

“Then all of a sudden magically they get a penalty out of nothing.

“He (Tavernier) kicked the ball out the side of the pitch then just fell over.

“I don’t know what’s happened there but from my part in it at the time it definitely wasn’t a penalty.

“It’s just one of those things. Sometimes it’s what you expect when you come to big places.”

The defeat to goals by Defoe and Filip Helander – was gutting for a ’Well side who had stunned Ibrox by going ahead through Devante Cole’s early opener.

“I think everyone in there is obviously really disappointed with the final outcome,” Polworth said.

“The goal before half-time probably killed us.

“If we went in 1-0 up at half-time it’s probably a different game in the second half.

“But even then we were obviously disappointed in the way we lost the second goal.

“Apart from that I think we played well.

“Especially in spells where we were keeping the ball and moving it about as well."