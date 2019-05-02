Jake Hastie: Four-year Rangers deal confirmed; Hastie and Turnbull Young Player of Year nominees

Motherwell are trying to negotiate a suitable compensation package with Rangers for winger Jake Hastie, who has agreed a four-year deal to join the Ibrox giants this summer, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen - believed to be looking for upwards of £400,000 for Hastie (20) first acquired him at the age of nine and he flourished after being introduced to the first team as a goalscoring substitute in the 2-1 home William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round defeat to Ross County on January 19.

Hastie, who made just 17 first team appearances for Motherwell and scored six goals, excelled for the claret and amber side after returning from a productive loan spell at Championship outfit Alloa Athletic where he scored three times in 23 games.

The youngster, who also had a spell on loan at Airdrieonians last season, has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year Award, along with Motherwell team-mate David Turnbull, Rangers winger Ryan Kent and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Hastie was dropped from 'Well's squad for last Saturday's 4-3 home win over Dundee.

When asked if Hastie would feature for Motherwell in any of the three remaining league games this season, manager Stephen Robinson said: "I pick the best 18 players to win football matches. So if I feel that's the case then of course.

"Everybody's available, they're Motherwell players."