Jake Carroll: Motherwell should have had penalty at Easter Road for foul on Liam Polworth

Motherwell ace Jake Carroll reckons the Steelmen were wrongly denied a penalty in Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

With the score at 2-1 to the Hibees, ’Well’s Liam Polworth seemed to be fouled by Hibs’ Ryan Porteous but referee John Beaton – just a few feet away – didn’t give it.

“I was close to it and it looked a penalty for me,” left back Carroll told the Times and Speaker.

“He (Polworth) has got in front of his man, his man’s made contact with him. I think more times than not it is a penalty.

“I think the referee was on the fence a bit and he just edged towards it not being a penalty."

Despite losing in the capital, Motherwell impressively bossed possession for long spells.

“We did well second half,” added Irishman Carroll, who joined the Steelmen on a two-year contract this summer after leaving Cambridge United.

“We’ve got to take confidence from the periods we did dominate.

“But we’re disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We could have been closer together at times. We kind of let runners go which is something we need to get better at.

“At times we did dominate possession and we looked dangerous but we lacked that killer instinct in the final third to go and punish them.

“We had a lot of long range shots where we could have backed ourselves a little bit more and tried to find that final pass.”