Jake Carroll: Irish left back is Motherwell FC's third pre contract signing

Motherwel's early transfer business ahead of next season has seen the Steelmen secure the services of Cambridge United defender Jake Carroll for the next two seasons.

The Irish left-back (27) will join in June when his contract with United expires, adding further competition to the backline.

“I’m looking forward to getting started in the summer with the club,” Carroll told the Motherwell FC website.

“I know there’s a lot of competition for places, but I’m coming to be part of the squad and looking to establish myself.”

Carroll started his professional career with St Patrick’s Athletic in 2011, spending two seasons with the League of Ireland and picking up experience in UEFA Europa League qualifying games against Karpaty Lviv and Hannover 96.

A six-figure move to Huddersfield Town followed, where he also spent time out on loan at Bury and briefly in the Scottish Premiership with Partick Thistle, making 13 appearances.

He then moved on to League Two side Hartlepool United, where he played alongside Trevor Carson and made 73 appearances across two seasons, before switching to Cambridge United in January 2017, where he has played 94 times.

“Jake has great attributes which will bring a lot to the squad,” said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

“He’s quick and he’s a strong defender. But he will come here and have to earn the right to play, as we’ve got competition in his position.

“We’re making a lot of early progress in getting players signed, with Jake joining Declan Gallagher and Liam Polworth in committing early.

“We’re continuing to push to get our business done early, both with players we’ve offered contracts to and with others we have identified.”