It’s four straight league wins for Bellshill Athletic

Junior outfit Bellshill Athletic won their fourth consecutive league fixture in a 3-1 home success over Carluke Rovers last Saturday, writes Eddie Lynas.

The hosts struck gold in the seventh minute when Jonathon Reynolds fired home after a lovely move down the right wing.

Bellshill added a second in the 23rd minute when a great through ball from Conor Brannigan found Jamie Stewart who went round the keeper and finished in style.

Carluke pulled one back in the 44th minute after a goalmouth scramble when Tamburinni scrambled the ball in.

But Bellshill remained largely on the ascendancy in the second half and in the 70th minute a great run down the left from sub Richard Kane ended with him being brought down in the box for a penalty.

But David Shaw’s effort from 12 yards was brilliantly saved by Carluke keeper Alan Colquhoun.

Four minutes later the game was finished as a contest when a Kane corner was headed back across goal by Shaw and sub Paul Brennan pounced to give Bellshill a thoroughly deserved victory which puts them fifth in McBookie.com Central Division 2 ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Vale of Leven.

Kick-off is 2pm.