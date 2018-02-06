Search

It’s four straight league wins for Bellshill Athletic

Richard Kane (right) in action for Bellshill Athletic against Carluke Rovers on Saturday (Pic by Brian Closs)
Junior outfit Bellshill Athletic won their fourth consecutive league fixture in a 3-1 home success over Carluke Rovers last Saturday, writes Eddie Lynas.

The hosts struck gold in the seventh minute when Jonathon Reynolds fired home after a lovely move down the right wing.

Bellshill added a second in the 23rd minute when a great through ball from Conor Brannigan found Jamie Stewart who went round the keeper and finished in style.

Carluke pulled one back in the 44th minute after a goalmouth scramble when Tamburinni scrambled the ball in.

But Bellshill remained largely on the ascendancy in the second half and in the 70th minute a great run down the left from sub Richard Kane ended with him being brought down in the box for a penalty.

But David Shaw’s effort from 12 yards was brilliantly saved by Carluke keeper Alan Colquhoun.

Four minutes later the game was finished as a contest when a Kane corner was headed back across goal by Shaw and sub Paul Brennan pounced to give Bellshill a thoroughly deserved victory which puts them fifth in McBookie.com Central Division 2 ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Vale of Leven.

Kick-off is 2pm.