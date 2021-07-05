Glasgow City legend Leanne Crichton joins Motherwell Women as player/coach

Leanne Crichton has joined Motherwell Ladies (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

Crichton, who has also played for Celtic, Hibernian and Notts County, lifted multiple league titles and featured in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The 33-year-old called time on her international career earlier this year after amassing 72 Scotland caps and scoring three goals.

She was part of the historic Scotland squad to qualify for both the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which catapulted our national team to so many girls across the country.

"Glasgow City have played a major role in shaping who I am,” said Crichton.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Motherwell.

"I have worked with Paul previously and this was an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse.

“I believe this is the beginning of something really exciting and hope together we can bring success to this football club.”

“I’m thrilled to have Leanne here at Motherwell,” head coach Brownlie said of his signing.

“It’s a massive statement to bring someone with the level of experience Leanne has.

“She is an incredible professional both on and off the pitch, with a real winning mentality.