IN PICTURES: MOTHERWELL’S OPENING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Motherwell begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign tomorrow (Saturday) with an away visit to Livingston.

But how have they fared on opening day over the past dozen years or so? In this feature, we take a look back at the Steelmen’s fortunes on day one for the last 12 seasons.

August 6, 2017: Motherwell 1, Rangers 2. Graham Dorrans put Rangers ahead early on before Ben Heneghan struck Motherwell's equaliser four minutes from half time. Dorrans ensured the opening-day points stayed at Ibrox, however, with a second-half penalty.

August 6, 2016: Kilmarnock 1, Motherwell 2. Mark McGhee was in charge when Motherwell netted their last opening-day win. Lionel Ainsworth gave them the lead with a right-foot effort shortly before half time, then Martin Johnson put them further into the lead five minutes after the restart. Martin Smith headed an 81st-minute consolation goal for Killie.

August 2015: Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0, Motherwell 1. Motherwell had this game won as early as the fourth minute, with the only goal of the game by Wes Fletcher, who celebrates in our picture from the match.

August 9, 2014: Motherwell 1, St Mirren 0. Lee Erwin, pictured here in action against Hamilton, scored the only goal of the game five years ago to ensure Motherwell enjoyed a slender first-day victory.

