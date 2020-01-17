In Pictures: Motherwell FC's nine previous seasons playing in European football

If the Steelmen either finish third this season, win the William Hill Scottish Cup or finish fourth below Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen and one of these three lands the Scottish Cup, then 'Well will play in Europe for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

That campaign, under manager Stuart McCall, saw 'Well defeated 5-4 on aggregate (after extra time) by Icelandic minnows Starnan in the second qualifying round.

But how many of the other eight seasons in European football can you remember being contested by the claret and amber hordes?

Here, Motherwell Times sports reporter Craig Goldthorp recounts the club's overall history in Europe, with an overall record which reads nine victories, two draws and 19 defeats, to make it five ties won and 10 lost (including two on away goals).

1. 1991-1992: v Katowice (Poland), Cup Winners Cup, 3-3 on aggregate, lost on away goals Despite two goals by Stevie Kirk (pictured with then manager Tommy McLean) and a Nick Cusack strike in the second leg at Fir Park, Motherwell go out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline, having lost the first leg 2-0 in Poland.

2. 1994-1995: v HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands), UEFA Cup, won 7-1 on aggregate; v Borussia Dortmund (Germany), lost 3-0 on aggregate After comfortably seeing off the Faroese minnows in the qualifying round, 'Well, led by Alex McLeish (pictured) dominated German giants in their own stadium before unluckily losing the first leg 1-0. Dortmund coasted home 2-0 in the second leg.

3. 1995-1996: UEFA Cup v Mypa-47 (Finland), lost on away goals Despite goals from Alex Burns and Dougie Arnott (pictured) to win the second leg 2-0 in Finland, 'Well crashed out by virtue of losing the first leg 3-1 despite taking the lead through Shaun McSkimming.

4. 2008-2009: UEFA Cup v Nancy (France), lost 3-0 on aggregate After finishing third under Mark McGhee (pictured) the previous season, Motherwell were well beaten by the French cracks, who cruised to a 2-0 Fir Park success before winning 1-0 in a second leg in which 'Well keeper Graeme Smith saved a penalty.

