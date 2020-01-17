If the Steelmen either finish third this season, win the William Hill Scottish Cup or finish fourth below Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen and one of these three lands the Scottish Cup, then 'Well will play in Europe for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.
That campaign, under manager Stuart McCall, saw 'Well defeated 5-4 on aggregate (after extra time) by Icelandic minnows Starnan in the second qualifying round.
But how many of the other eight seasons in European football can you remember being contested by the claret and amber hordes?
Here, Motherwell Times sports reporter Craig Goldthorp recounts the club's overall history in Europe, with an overall record which reads nine victories, two draws and 19 defeats, to make it five ties won and 10 lost (including two on away goals).
In Pictures: Motherwell FC's nine previous seasons playing in European football
After an excellent start to the 2019-2020 Scottish Premiership campaign, Motherwell FC are sitting third after 21 matches and on course to qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round.
